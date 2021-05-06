Earnings results for Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Conduent last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Conduent has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Conduent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Conduent will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Conduent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.13%. The high price target for CNDT is $6.00 and the low price target for CNDT is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent does not currently pay a dividend. Conduent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

In the past three months, Conduent insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $149,706.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.27% of the stock of Conduent is held by insiders. 72.87% of the stock of Conduent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT



Earnings for Conduent are expected to decrease by -8.20% in the coming year, from $0.61 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Conduent is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Conduent is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Conduent has a P/B Ratio of 1.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

