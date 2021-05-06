Earnings results for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Corcept Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Corcept Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corcept Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.80%. The high price target for CORT is $32.00 and the low price target for CORT is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Corcept Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Corcept Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $21.66. Corcept Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Corcept Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

In the past three months, Corcept Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,536,903.00 in company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Corcept Therapeutics is held by insiders. 75.44% of the stock of Corcept Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT



Earnings for Corcept Therapeutics are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Corcept Therapeutics is 24.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Corcept Therapeutics is 24.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.12. Corcept Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here