Earnings results for Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Core-Mark last posted its earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Core-Mark has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.6. Core-Mark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Core-Mark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.95%. The high price target for CORE is $42.00 and the low price target for CORE is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Core-Mark has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Core-Mark has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $43.31. Core-Mark has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Core-Mark has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Core-Mark is 30.77%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Core-Mark will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.51% next year. This indicates that Core-Mark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)

In the past three months, Core-Mark insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Core-Mark is held by insiders. 91.18% of the stock of Core-Mark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE



Earnings for Core-Mark are expected to grow by 15.24% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Core-Mark is 32.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Core-Mark is 32.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.10. Core-Mark has a P/B Ratio of 3.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

