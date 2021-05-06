Earnings results for CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

CoreCivic last announced its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.46. The firm earned $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. Its revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. CoreCivic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CoreCivic will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoreCivic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.53%. The high price target for CXW is $20.00 and the low price target for CXW is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CoreCivic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, CoreCivic has a forecasted upside of 137.5% from its current price of $8.42. CoreCivic has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic does not currently pay a dividend. CoreCivic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

In the past three months, CoreCivic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of CoreCivic is held by insiders. 73.15% of the stock of CoreCivic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW



Earnings for CoreCivic are expected to grow by 21.50% in the coming year, from $2.14 to $2.60 per share. The P/E ratio of CoreCivic is 8.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of CoreCivic is 8.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. CoreCivic has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

