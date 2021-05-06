Earnings results for CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

CSG Systems International last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Its revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CSG Systems International has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. CSG Systems International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. CSG Systems International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CSG Systems International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.76%. The high price target for CSGS is $49.00 and the low price target for CSGS is $49.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CSG Systems International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.00, CSG Systems International has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $46.33. CSG Systems International has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CSG Systems International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of CSG Systems International is 32.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CSG Systems International will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.46% next year. This indicates that CSG Systems International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

In the past three months, CSG Systems International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,011,332.00 in company stock. Only 2.07% of the stock of CSG Systems International is held by insiders. 92.04% of the stock of CSG Systems International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS



Earnings for CSG Systems International are expected to grow by 8.46% in the coming year, from $2.60 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of CSG Systems International is 22.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of CSG Systems International is 22.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. CSG Systems International has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

