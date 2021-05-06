Earnings results for Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Cubic last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business earned $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. Its revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cubic has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Cubic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cubic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.83%. The high price target for CUB is $71.00 and the low price target for CUB is $60.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cubic has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.20, Cubic has a forecasted downside of 12.8% from its current price of $74.80. Cubic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cubic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cubic is 8.13%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cubic will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.38% next year. This indicates that Cubic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cubic (NYSE:CUB)

In the past three months, Cubic insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Cubic is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Cubic (NYSE:CUB



Earnings for Cubic are expected to grow by 13.66% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Cubic is -575.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cubic is -575.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cubic has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

