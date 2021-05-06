Earnings results for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Cytokinetics last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm earned $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year. Cytokinetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.64, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.89%. The high price target for CYTK is $50.00 and the low price target for CYTK is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cytokinetics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.64, Cytokinetics has a forecasted upside of 46.9% from its current price of $23.58. Cytokinetics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics does not currently pay a dividend. Cytokinetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

In the past three months, Cytokinetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,686,829.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Cytokinetics is held by insiders. 97.13% of the stock of Cytokinetics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK



Earnings for Cytokinetics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($1.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Cytokinetics is -12.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cytokinetics is -12.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

