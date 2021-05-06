Earnings results for Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mine Corp is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Denison Mines last released its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business earned $3.14 million during the quarter. Denison Mines has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Denison Mines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Denison Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.00%. The high price target for DNN is $1.70 and the low price target for DNN is $1.10. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines does not currently pay a dividend. Denison Mines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

In the past three months, Denison Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.94% of the stock of Denison Mines is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN



Earnings for Denison Mines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Denison Mines is -58.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Denison Mines is -58.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Denison Mines has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

