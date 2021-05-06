Earnings results for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Diamondrock Hospitality Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has generated $1.07 earnings per share over the last year. DiamondRock Hospitality has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.16, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.65%. The high price target for DRH is $11.50 and the low price target for DRH is $5.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

DiamondRock Hospitality has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.16, DiamondRock Hospitality has a forecasted downside of 18.7% from its current price of $10.03. DiamondRock Hospitality has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality does not currently pay a dividend. DiamondRock Hospitality does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

In the past three months, DiamondRock Hospitality insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,022,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of DiamondRock Hospitality is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH



Earnings for DiamondRock Hospitality are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of DiamondRock Hospitality is -37.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DiamondRock Hospitality is -37.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DiamondRock Hospitality has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

