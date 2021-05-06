Earnings results for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.31.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm earned $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.91%. The high price target for DRNA is $48.00 and the low price target for DRNA is $33.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.44, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 41.9% from its current price of $28.50. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

In the past three months, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,172,546.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 80.64% of the stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA



Earnings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.02) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is -17.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 12.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

