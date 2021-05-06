Earnings results for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Diversified Healthcare Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Diversified Healthcare Trust has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year. Diversified Healthcare Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Diversified Healthcare Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.63%. The high price target for DHC is $6.00 and the low price target for DHC is $3.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Diversified Healthcare Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.25, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a forecasted downside of 3.6% from its current price of $4.41. Diversified Healthcare Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Diversified Healthcare Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Diversified Healthcare Trust is 3.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Diversified Healthcare Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.70% next year. This indicates that Diversified Healthcare Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

In the past three months, Diversified Healthcare Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.24% of the stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust is held by insiders. 74.64% of the stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC



Earnings for Diversified Healthcare Trust are expected to decrease by -26.98% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Diversified Healthcare Trust is -5.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Diversified Healthcare Trust is -5.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

