Earnings results for Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Domtar last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Domtar has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year. Domtar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Domtar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.11%. The high price target for UFS is $48.00 and the low price target for UFS is $26.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Domtar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.80, Domtar has a forecasted downside of 24.1% from its current price of $48.49. Domtar has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar does not currently pay a dividend. Domtar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

In the past three months, Domtar insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,299,589.00 in company stock. Only 1.37% of the stock of Domtar is held by insiders. 83.68% of the stock of Domtar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Domtar (NYSE:UFS



Earnings for Domtar are expected to grow by 76.86% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Domtar is -26.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Domtar is -26.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Domtar has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

