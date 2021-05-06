Earnings results for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Donnelley Financial Solutions last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.17. The firm earned $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.7. Donnelley Financial Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Donnelley Financial Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donnelley Financial Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.95%. The high price target for DFIN is $33.00 and the low price target for DFIN is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Donnelley Financial Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a forecasted downside of 28.0% from its current price of $31.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Donnelley Financial Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

In the past three months, Donnelley Financial Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $162,600.00 in company stock. Only 11.81% of the stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions is held by insiders. 88.47% of the stock of Donnelley Financial Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN



Earnings for Donnelley Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 223.08% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 63.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 63.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 3.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

