Earnings results for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

Dynavax Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Dynavax Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dynavax Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 82.70%. The high price target for DVAX is $20.00 and the low price target for DVAX is $14.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dynavax Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Dynavax Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

In the past three months, Dynavax Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $224,667.00 in company stock. Only 13.33% of the stock of Dynavax Technologies is held by insiders. 80.02% of the stock of Dynavax Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX



Earnings for Dynavax Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Dynavax Technologies is -6.53, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dynavax Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 89.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

