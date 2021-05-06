Earnings results for EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.56.

EchoStar last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company earned $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. EchoStar has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. EchoStar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EchoStar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.69%. The high price target for SATS is $55.00 and the low price target for SATS is $27.00. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, EchoStar has a forecasted upside of 74.7% from its current price of $23.47. EchoStar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

EchoStar does not currently pay a dividend. EchoStar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

In the past three months, EchoStar insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $469,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 51.80% of the stock of EchoStar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.53% of the stock of EchoStar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS



Earnings for EchoStar are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of EchoStar is -24.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EchoStar is -24.20, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EchoStar has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

