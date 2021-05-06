Earnings results for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Its revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Edgewell Personal Care has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edgewell Personal Care in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.37%. The high price target for EPC is $43.00 and the low price target for EPC is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Edgewell Personal Care has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.40, Edgewell Personal Care has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $39.94. Edgewell Personal Care has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Edgewell Personal Care has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Edgewell Personal Care is 21.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Edgewell Personal Care will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.27% next year. This indicates that Edgewell Personal Care will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

In the past three months, Edgewell Personal Care insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Edgewell Personal Care is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Edgewell Personal Care is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC



Earnings for Edgewell Personal Care are expected to grow by 8.03% in the coming year, from $2.74 to $2.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Edgewell Personal Care is 32.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Edgewell Personal Care is 32.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.62. Edgewell Personal Care has a PEG Ratio of 2.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edgewell Personal Care has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

