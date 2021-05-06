Earnings results for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.69.

Editas Medicine last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company earned $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Its revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Editas Medicine has generated ($2.68) earnings per share over the last year. Editas Medicine has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Editas Medicine will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.08%. The high price target for EDIT is $86.00 and the low price target for EDIT is $14.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine does not currently pay a dividend. Editas Medicine does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

In the past three months, Editas Medicine insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of Editas Medicine is held by insiders. 87.52% of the stock of Editas Medicine is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT



Earnings for Editas Medicine are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($3.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Editas Medicine is -20.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Editas Medicine is -20.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Editas Medicine has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

