Earnings results for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Ellington Financial last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company earned $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year. Ellington Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Ellington Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ellington Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.52%. The high price target for EFC is $20.00 and the low price target for EFC is $14.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ellington Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.38, Ellington Financial has a forecasted downside of 8.5% from its current price of $17.90. Ellington Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ellington Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ellington Financial is 92.31%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ellington Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 103.07% in the coming year. This indicates that Ellington Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

In the past three months, Ellington Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.80% of the stock of Ellington Financial is held by insiders. 62.55% of the stock of Ellington Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC



Earnings for Ellington Financial are expected to decrease by -1.21% in the coming year, from $1.65 to $1.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Ellington Financial is -21.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ellington Financial is -21.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ellington Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

