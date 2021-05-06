Earnings results for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm earned $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.38%. The high price target for ENTA is $107.00 and the low price target for ENTA is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.29, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $52.07. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Enanta Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

In the past three months, Enanta Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.93% of the stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 90.78% of the stock of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA



Earnings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.25) to ($5.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is -28.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Enanta Pharmaceuticals is -28.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.29. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here