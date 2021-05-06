Earnings results for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Encore Capital Group last announced its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.85. The firm earned $382.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.50 million. Encore Capital Group has generated $5.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Encore Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Encore Capital Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.70%. The high price target for ECPG is $55.00 and the low price target for ECPG is $54.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encore Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.50, Encore Capital Group has a forecasted upside of 34.7% from its current price of $40.46. Encore Capital Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Encore Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Encore Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Encore Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of Encore Capital Group is held by insiders.

Earnings for Encore Capital Group are expected to grow by 3.47% in the coming year, from $8.64 to $8.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Encore Capital Group is 5.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.16. The P/E ratio of Encore Capital Group is 5.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Encore Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

