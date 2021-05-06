Earnings results for Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Endo International last announced its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company earned $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year. Endo International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021. Endo International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, May 7th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Endo International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.40%. The high price target for ENDP is $12.00 and the low price target for ENDP is $3.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Endo International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $7.67, Endo International has a forecasted upside of 37.4% from its current price of $5.58.

Endo International does not currently pay a dividend. Endo International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Endo International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $149,558.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Endo International is held by insiders. 79.98% of the stock of Endo International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Endo International are expected to decrease by -9.80% in the coming year, from $2.55 to $2.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Endo International is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

