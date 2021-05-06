Earnings results for Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Energy Recovery last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.0. Energy Recovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Energy Recovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.72%. The high price target for ERII is $21.00 and the low price target for ERII is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Energy Recovery has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, Energy Recovery has a forecasted downside of 26.7% from its current price of $20.81. Energy Recovery has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery does not currently pay a dividend. Energy Recovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

In the past three months, Energy Recovery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,617,022.00 in company stock. Only 17.40% of the stock of Energy Recovery is held by insiders. 40.06% of the stock of Energy Recovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII



Earnings for Energy Recovery are expected to decrease by -65.31% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $0.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Energy Recovery is 52.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Energy Recovery is 52.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.59. Energy Recovery has a P/B Ratio of 8.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

