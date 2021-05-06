Earnings results for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

EPR Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.60. EPR Properties has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year. EPR Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. EPR Properties will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EPR Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 34.73%. The high price target for EPR is $41.00 and the low price target for EPR is $25.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

EPR Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.25, EPR Properties has a forecasted downside of 34.7% from its current price of $47.88. EPR Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties does not currently pay a dividend. EPR Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

In the past three months, EPR Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $134,165.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of EPR Properties is held by insiders. 84.73% of the stock of EPR Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR



Earnings for EPR Properties are expected to decrease by -1.07% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of EPR Properties is -35.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EPR Properties is -35.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EPR Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here