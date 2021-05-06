Earnings results for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/06/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

ESSA Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. ESSA Pharma has generated ($1.04) earnings per share over the last year. ESSA Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ESSA Pharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.86%. The high price target for EPIX is $50.00 and the low price target for EPIX is $9.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ESSA Pharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.80, ESSA Pharma has a forecasted downside of 4.9% from its current price of $30.27. ESSA Pharma has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma does not currently pay a dividend. ESSA Pharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

In the past three months, ESSA Pharma insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,539,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 63.37% of the stock of ESSA Pharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX



Earnings for ESSA Pharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.93) to ($0.96) per share. The P/E ratio of ESSA Pharma is -28.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ESSA Pharma is -28.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ESSA Pharma has a P/B Ratio of 12.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here