Earnings results for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.7.

Establishment Labs last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 million. Establishment Labs has generated ($1.86) earnings per share over the last year. Establishment Labs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Establishment Labs will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Establishment Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.69%. The high price target for ESTA is $80.00 and the low price target for ESTA is $20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Establishment Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Establishment Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Establishment Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

In the past three months, Establishment Labs insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $20,990.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.64% of the stock of Establishment Labs is held by insiders. 54.80% of the stock of Establishment Labs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA



Earnings for Establishment Labs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.23) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Establishment Labs is -41.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Establishment Labs is -41.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Establishment Labs has a P/B Ratio of 36.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

