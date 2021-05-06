Earnings results for Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Euronav last released its quarterly earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company earned $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Euronav has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Euronav in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 42.24%. The high price target for EURN is $13.50 and the low price target for EURN is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Euronav does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Euronav is 14.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Euronav will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.33% next year. This indicates that Euronav will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

In the past three months, Euronav insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.33% of the stock of Euronav is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Euronav (NYSE:EURN



Earnings for Euronav are expected to decrease by -73.45% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Euronav is 2.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.87. The P/E ratio of Euronav is 2.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.25. Euronav has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

