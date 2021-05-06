Earnings results for Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Everi last released its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business earned $119.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Everi has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Everi has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Everi will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.37%. The high price target for EVRI is $25.00 and the low price target for EVRI is $8.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everi has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.11, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.56, Everi has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $17.61. Everi has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi does not currently pay a dividend. Everi does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

In the past three months, Everi insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,676,318.00 in company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of Everi is held by insiders. 90.06% of the stock of Everi is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Everi (NYSE:EVRI



Earnings for Everi are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Everi is -17.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Everi is -17.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Everi has a P/B Ratio of 27.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

