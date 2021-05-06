Earnings results for EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

EVO Payments last posted its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business earned $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year. EVO Payments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EVO Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.09%. The high price target for EVOP is $35.00 and the low price target for EVOP is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EVO Payments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.29, EVO Payments has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $27.31. EVO Payments has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments does not currently pay a dividend. EVO Payments does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

In the past three months, EVO Payments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,108,263.00 in company stock. 51.00% of the stock of EVO Payments is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 52.66% of the stock of EVO Payments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP



Earnings for EVO Payments are expected to grow by 56.86% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of EVO Payments is -101.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EVO Payments is -101.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here