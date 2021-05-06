Earnings results for Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Evolent Health last released its earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. Evolent Health has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Evolent Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Evolent Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evolent Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.36%. The high price target for EVH is $27.00 and the low price target for EVH is $8.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evolent Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Evolent Health has a forecasted downside of 17.4% from its current price of $21.78. Evolent Health has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health does not currently pay a dividend. Evolent Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

In the past three months, Evolent Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.00% of the stock of Evolent Health is held by insiders. 93.15% of the stock of Evolent Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH



Earnings for Evolent Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Evolent Health is -3.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Evolent Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.98. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

