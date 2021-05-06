Earnings results for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Evoqua Water Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company earned $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Evoqua Water Technologies has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.4. Evoqua Water Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Evoqua Water Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evoqua Water Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.11%. The high price target for AQUA is $35.00 and the low price target for AQUA is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evoqua Water Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.50, Evoqua Water Technologies has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $28.61. Evoqua Water Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Evoqua Water Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

In the past three months, Evoqua Water Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,876,200.00 in company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of Evoqua Water Technologies is held by insiders. 73.45% of the stock of Evoqua Water Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA



Earnings for Evoqua Water Technologies are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Evoqua Water Technologies is 30.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.14. The P/E ratio of Evoqua Water Technologies is 30.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Evoqua Water Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 7.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

