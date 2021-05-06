Earnings results for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/05/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Extended Stay America last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company earned $259.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Extended Stay America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.28, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.61%. The high price target for STAY is $19.50 and the low price target for STAY is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Extended Stay America has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.28, Extended Stay America has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $19.77. Extended Stay America has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America pays a meaningful dividend of 1.81%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Extended Stay America has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

In the past three months, Extended Stay America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Extended Stay America is held by insiders. 96.67% of the stock of Extended Stay America is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY



More latest stories: here