Earnings results for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Forrester Research last released its quarterly earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.78 million. Forrester Research has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.4. Forrester Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Forrester Research will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forrester Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.05%. The high price target for FORR is $50.00 and the low price target for FORR is $50.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forrester Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.00, Forrester Research has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $43.84. Forrester Research has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research does not currently pay a dividend. Forrester Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

In the past three months, Forrester Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $164,712.00 in company stock. 42.40% of the stock of Forrester Research is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.79% of the stock of Forrester Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR



Earnings for Forrester Research are expected to grow by 8.93% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Forrester Research is 66.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Forrester Research is 66.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.44. Forrester Research has a PEG Ratio of 5.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Forrester Research has a P/B Ratio of 5.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here