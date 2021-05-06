Earnings results for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.11.

Franchise Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Franchise Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franchise Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.21%. The high price target for FRG is $50.00 and the low price target for FRG is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franchise Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.33, Franchise Group has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $38.15. Franchise Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group pays a meaningful dividend of 3.86%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Franchise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Franchise Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 55.35% next year. This indicates that Franchise Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

In the past three months, Franchise Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 46.00% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.32% of the stock of Franchise Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG



Earnings for Franchise Group are expected to grow by 0.37% in the coming year, from $2.70 to $2.71 per share. Franchise Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.78. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Franchise Group has a P/B Ratio of 5.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

