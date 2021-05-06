Earnings results for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Fresh Del Monte Produce last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fresh Del Monte Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.8. Fresh Del Monte Produce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Fresh Del Monte Produce will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Dividend Strength: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend yield of 1.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

In the past three months, Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $346,958.00 in company stock. 35.60% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.39% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP



The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 60.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.25. The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 60.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

