Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Fulgent Genetics last released its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business earned $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Its revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fulgent Genetics has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.6. Fulgent Genetics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fulgent Genetics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.55%. The high price target for FLGT is $140.00 and the low price target for FLGT is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fulgent Genetics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.40, Fulgent Genetics has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $71.85. Fulgent Genetics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Fulgent Genetics does not currently pay a dividend. Fulgent Genetics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Fulgent Genetics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,707,166.00 in company stock. 45.00% of the stock of Fulgent Genetics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.39% of the stock of Fulgent Genetics is held by institutions.

Earnings for Fulgent Genetics are expected to grow by 32.35% in the coming year, from $4.08 to $5.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Fulgent Genetics is 35.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Fulgent Genetics is 35.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.11. Fulgent Genetics has a P/B Ratio of 16.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

