Earnings results for Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Funko last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $226.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Funko has generated $0.66 earnings per share over the last year. Funko has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Funko in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.20%. The high price target for FNKO is $25.00 and the low price target for FNKO is $12.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko does not currently pay a dividend. Funko does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

In the past three months, Funko insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,150,057.00 in company stock. Only 14.13% of the stock of Funko is held by insiders. 51.28% of the stock of Funko is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO



Earnings for Funko are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Funko is -79.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Funko is -79.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Funko has a PEG Ratio of 2.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Funko has a P/B Ratio of 3.46. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

