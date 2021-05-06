Earnings results for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

G1 Therapeutics last released its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The company earned $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14 million. G1 Therapeutics has generated ($3.27) earnings per share over the last year. G1 Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. G1 Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for G1 Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 135.70%. The high price target for GTHX is $82.00 and the low price target for GTHX is $21.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. G1 Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

In the past three months, G1 Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,554,258.00 in company stock. Only 14.49% of the stock of G1 Therapeutics is held by insiders. 77.89% of the stock of G1 Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)



Earnings for G1 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.79) to ($3.92) per share. The P/E ratio of G1 Therapeutics is -7.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of G1 Therapeutics is -7.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. G1 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 3.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

