Earnings results for Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. Genco Shipping & Trading has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year. Genco Shipping & Trading has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Genco Shipping & Trading will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 114.27%. The high price target for GNK is $152.00 and the low price target for GNK is $8.90. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genco Shipping & Trading has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.48, Genco Shipping & Trading has a forecasted upside of 114.3% from its current price of $16.56. Genco Shipping & Trading has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend yield of 0.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Genco Shipping & Trading has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Genco Shipping & Trading will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.76% next year. This indicates that Genco Shipping & Trading will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

In the past three months, Genco Shipping & Trading insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,251,120.00 in company stock. Only 1.76% of the stock of Genco Shipping & Trading is held by insiders. 79.59% of the stock of Genco Shipping & Trading is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK



Earnings for Genco Shipping & Trading are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to $0.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading is -4.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genco Shipping & Trading is -4.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genco Shipping & Trading has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here