Earnings results for Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Genesis Energy last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Genesis Energy has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year. Genesis Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Genesis Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genesis Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.39%. The high price target for GEL is $10.00 and the low price target for GEL is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.53%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Genesis Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Genesis Energy is 166.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

In the past three months, Genesis Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $39,376.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Genesis Energy is held by insiders. 64.24% of the stock of Genesis Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL



Earnings for Genesis Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.03) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Genesis Energy is -2.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genesis Energy is -2.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genesis Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.80. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

