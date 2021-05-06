Earnings results for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Gibraltar Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Its revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.8. Gibraltar Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Gibraltar Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gibraltar Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 29.72%. The high price target for ROCK is $75.00 and the low price target for ROCK is $55.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Gibraltar Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.00, Gibraltar Industries has a forecasted downside of 29.7% from its current price of $92.49. Gibraltar Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Gibraltar Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

In the past three months, Gibraltar Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $675,010.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by insiders. 95.36% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK



Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 25.91% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $3.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 34.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 34.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.29. Gibraltar Industries has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

