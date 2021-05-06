Earnings results for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.44.

Glaukos last released its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $73.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.02 million. Glaukos has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Glaukos has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Glaukos will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Glaukos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.53%. The high price target for GKOS is $100.00 and the low price target for GKOS is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos does not currently pay a dividend. Glaukos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

In the past three months, Glaukos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,767,375.00 in company stock. Only 8.70% of the stock of Glaukos is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS



Earnings for Glaukos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.41) to ($1.10) per share. The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -56.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Glaukos is -56.28, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Glaukos has a P/B Ratio of 5.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

