Earnings results for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.2.

Global Blood Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Global Blood Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Global Blood Therapeutics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Blood Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.32, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 126.07%. The high price target for GBT is $152.00 and the low price target for GBT is $45.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Global Blood Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

In the past three months, Global Blood Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Global Blood Therapeutics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT



Earnings for Global Blood Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.98) to ($3.30) per share. The P/E ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics is -8.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics is -8.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Global Blood Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.16. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

