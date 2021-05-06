Earnings results for Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Global Medical REIT last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 4th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Global Medical REIT has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year. Global Medical REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Global Medical REIT will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.49%. The high price target for GMRE is $16.00 and the low price target for GMRE is $13.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Medical REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.67, Global Medical REIT has a forecasted upside of 2.5% from its current price of $14.31. Global Medical REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.71%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Medical REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Medical REIT is 109.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Medical REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Medical REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

In the past three months, Global Medical REIT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $24,168.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.40% of the stock of Global Medical REIT is held by insiders. 64.12% of the stock of Global Medical REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE



Earnings for Global Medical REIT are expected to grow by 16.09% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Medical REIT is -89.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Global Medical REIT is -89.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Global Medical REIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here