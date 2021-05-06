Earnings results for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Global Net Lease last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.58. Global Net Lease has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.7. Global Net Lease has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Net Lease in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.42%. The high price target for GNL is $23.00 and the low price target for GNL is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Net Lease has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.50, Global Net Lease has a forecasted upside of 18.4% from its current price of $19.00. Global Net Lease has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.32%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Net Lease has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Net Lease is 86.49%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Global Net Lease will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.77% in the coming year. This indicates that Global Net Lease may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

In the past three months, Global Net Lease insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Global Net Lease is held by insiders. 64.78% of the stock of Global Net Lease is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL



Earnings for Global Net Lease are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Net Lease is 126.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Global Net Lease is 126.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.13. Global Net Lease has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

