Earnings results for Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Globalstar last released its earnings data on March 3rd, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter. Globalstar has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Globalstar has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globalstar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 54.17%. The high price target for GSAT is $0.55 and the low price target for GSAT is $0.55. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Globalstar has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.55, Globalstar has a forecasted downside of 54.2% from its current price of $1.20. Globalstar has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar does not currently pay a dividend. Globalstar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

In the past three months, Globalstar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.05% of the stock of Globalstar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 16.99% of the stock of Globalstar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT



Earnings for Globalstar are expected to remain at ($0.06) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Globalstar is -17.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Globalstar is -17.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Globalstar has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here