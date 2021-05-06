Earnings results for Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.43.

Gogo last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo has generated ($1.24) earnings per share over the last year. Gogo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gogo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.24%. The high price target for GOGO is $14.00 and the low price target for GOGO is $4.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gogo does not currently pay a dividend. Gogo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gogo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.00% of the stock of Gogo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 43.32% of the stock of Gogo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gogo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.70) to ($0.06) per share. The P/E ratio of Gogo is -2.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Gogo is -2.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

