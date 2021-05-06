Earnings results for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.83.

Golden Entertainment last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Golden Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.59%. The high price target for GDEN is $48.00 and the low price target for GDEN is $26.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Golden Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

In the past three months, Golden Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,992,000.00 in company stock. 36.40% of the stock of Golden Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.76% of the stock of Golden Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN



Earnings for Golden Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.56) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of Golden Entertainment is -8.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Golden Entertainment is -8.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Golden Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 3.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

