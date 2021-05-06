Earnings results for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/06/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

GoPro last released its earnings results on February 4th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business earned $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. GoPro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, May 6th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GoPro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.48, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.86%. The high price target for GPRO is $7.90 and the low price target for GPRO is $5.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GoPro has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.80, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.48, GoPro has a forecasted downside of 38.9% from its current price of $10.59. GoPro has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro does not currently pay a dividend. GoPro does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

In the past three months, GoPro insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,335,947.00 in company stock. Only 19.54% of the stock of GoPro is held by insiders. 52.36% of the stock of GoPro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO



Earnings for GoPro are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of GoPro is -105.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GoPro is -105.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GoPro has a P/B Ratio of 6.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

