Earnings results for Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.82. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Analyst Opinion on Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Granite Real Estate in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Granite Real Estate.

Dividend Strength: Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate pays a meaningful dividend of 3.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Granite Real Estate does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Granite Real Estate is 79.85%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Granite Real Estate will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.86% next year. This indicates that Granite Real Estate will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U)

In the past three months, Granite Real Estate insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 53.18% of the stock of Granite Real Estate is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Granite Real Estate (NASDAQ:GRP.U



Earnings for Granite Real Estate are expected to grow by 7.82% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Granite Real Estate is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Granite Real Estate is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.18. Granite Real Estate has a P/B Ratio of 1.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here