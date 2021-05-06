Earnings results for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/05/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Green Dot last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business earned $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Its revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.9. Green Dot has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021. Green Dot will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, May 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Green Dot in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.51%. The high price target for GDOT is $72.00 and the low price target for GDOT is $42.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Green Dot has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot does not currently pay a dividend. Green Dot does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

In the past three months, Green Dot insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,242,497.00 in company stock. Only 4.80% of the stock of Green Dot is held by insiders. 90.04% of the stock of Green Dot is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT



Earnings for Green Dot are expected to grow by 21.97% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 50.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.15. The P/E ratio of Green Dot is 50.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.36. Green Dot has a P/B Ratio of 2.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

